Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,191,000 after purchasing an additional 306,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.28. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

