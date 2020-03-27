Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,744,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,401 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 11.84% of Kontoor Brands worth $283,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 140.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 241,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 403.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $22.90 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

