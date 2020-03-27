KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 14,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

