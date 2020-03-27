Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €41.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGX. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.41 ($66.75).

FRA:KGX opened at €40.73 ($47.36) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business’s 50-day moving average is €49.62 and its 200 day moving average is €54.92.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

