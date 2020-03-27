KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

