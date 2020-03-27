KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

Shares of KBH opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $2,955,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

