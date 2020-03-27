Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 842.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.59.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

