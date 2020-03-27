JinkoSolar (JKS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

3/18/2020 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – JinkoSolar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – JinkoSolar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/9/2020 – JinkoSolar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – JinkoSolar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – JinkoSolar was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Get JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd alerts:

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 36,519 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.