Jeremy Whitley Purchases 10,000 Shares of Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) Stock

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) insider Jeremy Whitley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £18,300 ($24,072.61).
PCGH stock opened at GBX 189.20 ($2.49) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 221.62. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 249.77 ($3.29).
About Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst
