Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CALA. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CALA opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.