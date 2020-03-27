Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €80.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.80 ($105.58) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.70 ($104.30) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.90 ($95.23).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME opened at €57.54 ($66.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.92 ($62.70) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($94.30). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.