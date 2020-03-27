Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,351.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605,824 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.51% of Southwest Airlines worth $142,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after buying an additional 1,276,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,632,000 after buying an additional 1,095,520 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after buying an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,156 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 351,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.16.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

