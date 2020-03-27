Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $160.77 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 566,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.76% of Copart worth $160,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 689.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 167,255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,726.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 97,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

