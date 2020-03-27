Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $159.81 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,646 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.76% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $159,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAC. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after buying an additional 481,870 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after buying an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,397,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $180.24 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average of $226.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,360. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAC. UBS Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

