Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $143.94 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 280,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.55% of EnerSys worth $143,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti raised their target price on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $78.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

