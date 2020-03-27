Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $137.53 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.53% of NewMarket worth $137,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NewMarket by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NewMarket by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NewMarket by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NEU stock opened at $362.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.10. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $304.65 and a one year high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

