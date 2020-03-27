Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 527,614 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,857,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,614 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.35% of Manulife Financial worth $139,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 971.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782,464 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,537,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,587 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,604 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

