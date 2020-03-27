Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 138.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,075,000 after purchasing an additional 508,253 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after acquiring an additional 767,600 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after acquiring an additional 743,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,235,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,938,000.

NG stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on NovaGold Resources from $11.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $551,730.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $433,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,036.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

