Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 466,564 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,583,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 109,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIIN shares. Sidoti upgraded Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $15.17 on Friday. Insteel Industries Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $271.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.