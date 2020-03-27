Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 8,431 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $109.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.12. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.85.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

