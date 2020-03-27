Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 32,900 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

