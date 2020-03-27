Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Genie Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNE. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 188.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $6.55 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $166.38 million, a PE ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Genie Energy had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.