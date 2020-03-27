Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 16,345 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 418,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 153,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 202,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

