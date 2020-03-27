Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BankUnited by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BankUnited by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

