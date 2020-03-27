Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Heritage Financial worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 327,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski bought 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,335.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,849.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HFWA opened at $19.74 on Friday. Heritage Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

