Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,368 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Exterran worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 200,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 295,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,382.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,539.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXTN opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exterran Corp has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

