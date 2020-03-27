Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 87,709 Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,685 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,477,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,649,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 452,227 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 657,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,290 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Earl Childress purchased 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $52,122.00. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

