Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 12,809 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

