Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Tribune Publishing worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPCO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tribune Publishing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tribune Publishing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPCO opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Tribune Publishing Co has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.75). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPCO. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tribune Publishing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

