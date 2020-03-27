Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 6,600 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Merchants worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in First Merchants by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $622,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

