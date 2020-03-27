Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 21,275 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 163,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 71,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,056.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,187 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

