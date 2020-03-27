IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 238 at Credit Suisse Group

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 238 ($3.13) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IWG. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of IWG to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of IWG to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 308 ($4.05).

LON IWG opened at GBX 157.55 ($2.07) on Friday. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 216.30 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.87.

In related news, insider Mark Dixon purchased 2,000,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,020,000 ($3,972,638.78). Also, insider Francois Pauly purchased 25,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £28,750 ($37,819.00).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

