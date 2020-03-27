iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock opened at $179.92 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $248.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.5072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.