iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 9,101,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 776% from the previous session’s volume of 1,038,590 shares.The stock last traded at $158.24 and had previously closed at $157.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.