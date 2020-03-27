iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Trading 3.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $71.91, 27,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,121,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64.
About iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
