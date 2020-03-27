iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Up 3.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $71.91, approximately 27,183 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,121,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.9467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVY. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after purchasing an additional 196,331 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.