iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.75. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

