iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.