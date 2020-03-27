iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (ESML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

BATS ESML opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15.

