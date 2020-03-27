iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 132.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKH. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKH stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.97. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $183.44 and a 12 month high of $286.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.