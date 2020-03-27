iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (IEFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

BATS IEFN opened at $17.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82.

