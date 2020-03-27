iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4104 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

QUAL opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.