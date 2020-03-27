iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.