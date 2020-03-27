ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 31st

ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14.

