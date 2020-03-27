Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Kevin M. King Sells 53,004 Shares

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,240,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $84.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.37. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.43.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $104,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91,357 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

