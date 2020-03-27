Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.4% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,707,355,000 after buying an additional 2,284,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after buying an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,382,106,000 after buying an additional 1,316,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura upped their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

