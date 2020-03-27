Investors Purchase Large Volume of Spirit AeroSystems Call Options (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,603 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 2,334 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $36.87 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $94.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

