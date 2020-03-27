Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $165.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $212.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.