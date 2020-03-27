Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Insider Patrick Cescau Buys 3,780 Shares

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) insider Patrick Cescau acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, with a total value of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51).

LON IHG opened at GBX 3,430 ($45.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,123.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,709.04. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,986 ($65.59).

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

