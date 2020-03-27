Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,165,000 after acquiring an additional 60,448 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 256,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 498,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,909 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $281,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

